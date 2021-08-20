Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAR. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.