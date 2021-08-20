Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Schmitt Industries worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 28,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.91. Schmitt Industries has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42.

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the Measurement segments. The Measurement segment assembles laser based test and measurement solutions. The company was founded by Wayne A. Case in 1987 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

