Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of SHNWF stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.43.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

