Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$51.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,207. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24.

