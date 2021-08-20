Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 212,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,640. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $70.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

