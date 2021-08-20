Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 565,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,255,000 after acquiring an additional 361,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,699,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,057,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,166,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.