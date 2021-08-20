Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 40.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. 24,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $844.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

