Scotiabank Increases Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$148.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.69.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.05.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after buying an additional 1,893,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

