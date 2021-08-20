Scotiabank Raises BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to $17.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.50 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

BSRTF opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

