Scotiabank Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$24.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.94.

MI.UN opened at C$24.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.38. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.84 and a twelve month high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

