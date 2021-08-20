Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €81.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.82 ($86.85).

Scout24 stock opened at €70.56 ($83.01) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €70.49. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 62.98.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

