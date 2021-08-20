scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPH stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.93. 157,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $134.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

