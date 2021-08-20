Scry.info (DDD) One Day Volume Tops $53,450.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $53,450.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.71 or 0.00822600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048534 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.