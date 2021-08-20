Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Raised by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 11.9% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $33,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.18. The stock had a trading volume of 173,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $135.28 and a fifty-two week high of $328.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

