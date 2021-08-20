SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $335.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Shares of SE stock opened at $321.12 on Wednesday. SEA has a 52-week low of $135.28 and a 52-week high of $328.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.04. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

