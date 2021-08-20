Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

SEEL stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $172.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.