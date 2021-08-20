Selfkey (KEY) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $47.19 million and $14.21 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.00831015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,969,446 coins. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

