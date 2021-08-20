SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 178,500 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Shares of LEDS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.99.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.