ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $594.62. 4,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $562.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of 698.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

