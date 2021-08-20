SF Capital (SFCP) 1-Day Volume Hits $41.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $78,504.10 and approximately $41.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SF Capital has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

