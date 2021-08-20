SFL (NYSE:SFL) Shares Up 1.7% After Dividend Announcement

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.29. 11,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,143,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

The company has a market cap of $967.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SFL by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 984,979 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,609,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

