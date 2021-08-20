Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.69 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

