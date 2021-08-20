Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.