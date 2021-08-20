Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.26, but opened at $36.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 4,203 shares traded.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 70.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.81. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

