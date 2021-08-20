Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Shopify by 20.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 254.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 11.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify stock traded down $8.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,457.52. 14,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,590. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,489.60. The company has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

