Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Declines By 27.3%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aperam has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $65.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

