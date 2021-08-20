Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Expands By 24.3%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Ashford alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $14.22 on Friday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.64.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ashford during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 43.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ashford by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.