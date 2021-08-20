Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Declines By 17.0%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 678,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,633.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCNAF opened at $26.00 on Friday. Barco has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $37.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Barco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, cards, and controllers; LED image processing and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

