Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declines By 21.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MQY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,834. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

