Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Declines By 24.9%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.7 days.

Britvic stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32. Britvic has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $14.02.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

