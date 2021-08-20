Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Drops By 16.7%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of China Gas stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.7715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

