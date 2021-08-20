Short Interest in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Grows By 18.2%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CTK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 4,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,768. CooTek has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. The company had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTK. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

