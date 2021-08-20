Short Interest in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Drops By 14.5%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -126.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock valued at $175,045,931. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $17,470,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 399.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

