Short Interest in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Declines By 23.2%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 607,870 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 95,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 14,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 3.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

