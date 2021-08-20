Short Interest in DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Increases By 16.8%

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DigiMax Global in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of DBKSF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. DigiMax Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and CryptoDivine.ai, a crypto price-trend indicator app.

