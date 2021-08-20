Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Expands By 27.3%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.