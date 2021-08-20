Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Drops By 25.1%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 272,400 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Euro Tech by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.53%.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

