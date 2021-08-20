Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Rises By 18.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of FTXH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. 1,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXH. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 259.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 54,274 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $4,244,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20,481.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $512,000.

