Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Drops By 15.6%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.4 days.

HCXLF stock remained flat at $$13.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCXLF. Citigroup began coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

