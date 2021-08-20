Short Interest in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Drops By 22.0%

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. 629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,753. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.76.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

