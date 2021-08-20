Short Interest in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Grows By 14.9%

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 851,700 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 741,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hubbell stock opened at $199.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $131.09 and a 12 month high of $208.45.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 37.0% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 97.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hubbell by 15.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

