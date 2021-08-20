Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Decreases By 23.0%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KGFHY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 97,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2298 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

KGFHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

