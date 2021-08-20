Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Drops By 21.9%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRGOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 37,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,803. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13. Newrange Gold has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

