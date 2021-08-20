Short Interest in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Decreases By 16.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NI by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NI by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in NI by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 673,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NODK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.63. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,781. NI has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

