Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Expands By 28.7%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUSMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUSMF opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.57. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $29.91.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.