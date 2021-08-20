Short Interest in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Drops By 25.5%

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 336,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $192.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

