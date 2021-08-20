Short Interest in Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Decreases By 25.7%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.

SCFLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.