Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Expands By 23.2%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 46.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 68,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

FUND opened at $8.15 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $9.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.