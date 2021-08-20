Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Decreases By 18.3%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 147,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,276. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

