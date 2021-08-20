Short Interest in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Increases By 17.1%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 15,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph B. Culkin sold 1,432,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $14,438,178.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,921,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,168,246.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,058,331 shares of company stock valued at $30,647,988 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth $1,326,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at $2,587,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 258.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 194,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 98.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at $266,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

